Man arrested after carjacking sparks chase, crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he sparked a chase that started in Volusia County and ended with a crash in front of a Seminole County school.
Deputies said the chase began with a carjacking in DeLand about 1 p.m.
They said the suspect, who has not been identified, took off at high speeds down Interstate 4 with a deputy giving chase.
The driver eventually got off I-4 and deputies attempted to do a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, maneuver near 25th Street in Sanford.
When it didn’t work, they did another PIT maneuver on 20th Street and Hays Drive.
After crashing in front of Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School, deputies said the suspect tried to run away but didn’t get far before he was arrested.
At least two Seminole County sheriff’s vehicles and one Volusia County vehicle were damaged.
No deputies were injured.
No other details were released.
