KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are looking for a man they said asked a 7-year-old girl to get into his car.
The child told officers she was walking west on Mabbette Street toward Thacker Avenue Elementary when a man in a white, four-door vehicle with tinted windows pulled up next to her.
She said the man asked her to “come into my car,” and she told him, “No, thank you” and continued to walk to school.
The child said the man kept following her until she started to run.
She described the man as white or light-skinned Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s with a beard and brown hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kissimmee police or Crimeline at 800-427-8477.
