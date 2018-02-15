0 Man beaten by former OPD officer will not get restitution by city

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man beaten by now former Orlando police fficer Peter Delio will not get a dime in restitution.O

Rob Liese lost his spleen after he was kneed in the stomach by Delio inside a police holding cell in 2014.

Liese was in jail after he was accused of skipping out on a check.

Delio was convicted of felony battery and lost his job with the Orlando Police Department.

Delio was sentenced to 51 weeks in jail.

Liese testified in court Thursday that he was supposed to make $18 an hour on a bathroom renovation job before his injuries, but he didn’t have the specifics on the name or location of the job.

Delio's attorney got Liese to admit he hadn't made enough to file taxes since 2012.

The city of Orlando has covered more than $200,000 in medical bills. Liese said in previous Eyewitness News stories that more money is still owed from follow-up doctor visits, though that wasn't brought up in court.

Orange County Circuit Court Judge John Jordan said he didn’t feel there was evidence Liese missed out on any money.

"So I'm going to have to deny your order for restitution,” Jordan said.

Delio's attorney told Eyewitness News that Liese was lying about his work to try to scam his client out of money. Liese denied that claim and said he felt he deserved something for the lost time from work.

A federal jury also found Delio used excessive force, but the judge only awarded Liese $1 in damages.

