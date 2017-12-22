Man being medically evaluated after standoff at Sanford home

SANFORD, Fla. - Channel 9 was there when a standoff in Sanford ended Friday with a child walking out of a home behind officers with assault rifles.
Related Headlines
Sanford police said they responded to a 911 call at the home on Maple Avenue at about 2 p.m.
Police said the situation started as an argument between a woman and a man.
The standoff ended peacefully, but the man is being evaluated by doctors, police said.
He is not facing charges.
“It doesn't appear that the subject actually made any threats, but in these situations when we are aware there is a child possibly in danger, we're going to do anything in our power to resolve this peacefully,”
said Bianca Gillett of the Sanford Police Department.
Officers and family members worked together to convince the man to leave the home.
The names of those involved have not been released.
No one was injured.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}