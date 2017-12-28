0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando police officer responded to a burglary call on Garden Plaza in Orange County at 9:20 a.m. Monday, investigators said.

According to police, the woman was getting her daughter ready for day care and placed the baby on a changing table. She then opened the closet door and discovered an unidentified black man who was nude, holding a backpack and masturbating. She screamed for her fiance, and blocked the doorway to prevent the man from leaving, police said.

Police later identified the suspect as Kevin Dewayne Jones.

Her fiance ran to the nursery and began to struggle with Jones. while the woman called 911. Jones allegedly stated, “I’m homeless” and then attempted to flee, while the fiance followed, police said.

Jones was transported to Orlando Police headquarters, where police said he denied he was masturbating. They add that while in the interview room, Jones had moved his handcuffs to the front of his body, lowered his pants and exposed and began touching his penis.

Jones was charged with burglary and exposure of sexual organs and then was transported to Orange County jail.

The couple recently had moved into the residence on Christmas Eve. Due to home remodeling, the family had been living across the street and would check on the residence every day.

