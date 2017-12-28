  • Man crashes into Daytona PD car, hides in trash can, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 23-year-old Daytona Beach man was arrested after he crashed into a patrol cruiser and took off from the scene, police said.

    Police said John Headen hit Officer Lima’s vehicle Wednesday at 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of McLeod Avenue and Walnut Street.

    Lima was driving east on McLeod Avenue when Headen turned west on McLeod from Walnut Street and hit the officer, police said. Headen then got out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

    Officer Chris Pearsall and his K-9, Bruk, found Headen hiding in a trash can at 329 Walnut Street in Daytona Beach, police said.

    Police said they found white pills and what they believe was cocaine in Headen’s vehicle.

    Headen faces charges of resisting an officer without violence.

     

     

     

     

    Source: Daytona Beach Police Department

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

