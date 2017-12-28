DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 23-year-old Daytona Beach man was arrested after he crashed into a patrol cruiser and took off from the scene, police said.
Police said John Headen hit Officer Lima’s vehicle Wednesday at 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of McLeod Avenue and Walnut Street.
Lima was driving east on McLeod Avenue when Headen turned west on McLeod from Walnut Street and hit the officer, police said. Headen then got out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.
Officer Chris Pearsall and his K-9, Bruk, found Headen hiding in a trash can at 329 Walnut Street in Daytona Beach, police said.
Police said they found white pills and what they believe was cocaine in Headen’s vehicle.
Headen faces charges of resisting an officer without violence.
Man arrested after police say he crashed into an officer’s vehicle. PD found suspect hiding in a trash can. There were drugs in the suspect’s car. Officer is okay pic.twitter.com/j3I1o0fGo5— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 28, 2017
John Headen was found hiding in a trash can after he slammed into a Daytona Beach Police officer's cruiser Wednesday night. Before the crash, Headen was fleeing from another DBPD cop. Officer Chris Pearsall and his K-9 partner Bruk found Headen. pic.twitter.com/MCLZ1Tu24F— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) December 28, 2017
