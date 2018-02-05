ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was critically injured early Monday in a shooting in the Callahan neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
A person called police shortly after 1 a.m. to report that a man was beaten and needed help at West Jefferson Street, near West Robinson Street and North Parramore Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane said.
Photos: Shooting in Callahan neighborhood
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound near the Callahan Oaks Apartment Complex. This is two blocks away from the Orlando City Soccer Stadium. Investigators say the man had been beaten up as well. We are asking about a search for suspect(s). pic.twitter.com/7VUxqillZm— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) February 5, 2018
The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Lane said.
"The hospital staff discovered the patient had a gunshot wound," she said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
