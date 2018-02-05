  • Man critically injured in shooting near downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was critically injured early Monday in a shooting in the Callahan neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    A person called police shortly after 1 a.m. to report that a man was beaten and needed help at West Jefferson Street, near West Robinson Street and North Parramore Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane said.

    Photos: Shooting in Callahan neighborhood

    Read: Police identify man, 37, fatally shot in Parramore

    The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Lane said.

    "The hospital staff discovered the patient had a gunshot wound," she said.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    Read: Police: Lake Nona High School student fatally shot

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: