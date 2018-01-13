  • Man dies in wrong-way crash in rural Osceola County, troopers say

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on State Road 60 in rural southwest Osceola County early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Michael Vanpelt, 29 of Zephyrhills, was driving a 2016 Dodge westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 near Peavine Road around 3:45 a.m. when he crashed head-on into a semitruck traveling the other way, troopers said. 

    Vanpelt died at the scene while his passenger, 43-year-old Ronald Higgins of Dade City, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to a crash report. 

    The driver of the semitruck sustained minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital, troopers said. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.  
     

