Man falls about 20 feet into storm drain on Lake Nona Boulevard, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man fell about 20 feet into a storm drain Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
It happened on Lake Nona Boulevard near north State Road 417.
Crews were able to get the man out of the drain about 5 p.m.
Update: patient entrapped in storm drain extricated by tech rescue team. Flown by Air Care to ORMC as a trauma alert.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 15, 2018
He was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.
Nearby roads remained closed during the rescue.
Officials said the drain was about 10 to 20 feet deep.
No other details were released.
Dramatic rescue of a construction worker who fell down a drain presumably nearly 20 feet. The worker is being airlifted now, to a nearby hospital! Stay tune to Eyewitness News for the latest!#lakenona #WFTV pic.twitter.com/CBuwiVUvL2— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) February 15, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
