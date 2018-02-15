  • Man falls about 20 feet into storm drain on Lake Nona Boulevard, firefighters say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man fell about 20 feet into a storm drain Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

     

    It happened on Lake Nona Boulevard near north State Road 417.

     

    Crews were able to get the man out of the drain about 5 p.m.

    He was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

     

    Nearby roads remained closed during the rescue.

     

    Officials said the drain was about 10 to 20 feet deep.

     

    No other details were released.

