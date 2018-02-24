  • Man fatally shot in Parramore neighborhood, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in the Parramore neighborhood Friday night, Orlando police said. 

    Police arrived at 702 Boston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in his early 30s on the ground in some grass after the caller heard three or four gunshots.

    Police performed CPR on the man, who had been shot in the chest, before paramedics took him to the hospital, police said. 

    The man, who police have not identified, died at the hospital, officials said. 

    Police said there are no known suspects or witnesses to the shooting. 
     

