    By: WFTV Web Staff , Ty Russell

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man is in the Seminole County Jail after he rammed a Seminole County deputy’s vehicle during a traffic stop, investigator said.

    Deputies said Terry DeFranc, 36, ran a red light on State Road 600 near State Road 436 in Casselberry at 11 p.m. Thursday.

    The deputy pulled DeFranc over in a parking lot at 385 State Road 436 in Fern Park, investigators said.

    DeFranc handed over the vehicle registration paperwork, but admitted to deputies that he did not have a license, investigators said.

    The deputy said he asked DeFranc several times for his last name, and that is when he said DeFranc put the car in reverse, rammed Sgt. Seal's vehicle and drove away. The deputy said DeFranc nearly struck him and Seal during the escape.

    DeFranc was later arrested by Longwood police on Highway 17-92 and North Ronald Reagan Blvd., but the details of his apprehension have not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

    The deputies were not injured. 

    More details are expected to be released later.

