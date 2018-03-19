  • Man hits, kills father and son then steals victim's car, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MIAMI - A man is charged with killing a father and son during a crash on a highway in Miami, and then stealing one of the victim's cars to get away.

     

    Related Headlines

    Earl Lewis, 32, was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail early Sunday, more than a month after Jose Eduardo Cepeda Luna, 57, and his son, Cesar Eduardo Cepeda, 34, were killed.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    Local news outlets said Cepeda called his father for help on Feb. 9 after crashing into a guardrail on the Dolphin Expressway. After the father arrived, police said Lewis ran into the two men with his 2014 Camaro, and then stole Luna's SUV.

     

    Luna's SUV was found abandoned in Homestead. Investigators matched DNA in the vehicle to Lewis, who was arrested in 2009 on suspicion of attempted murder. That charge was later dropped.

     

    The Associated press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man hits, kills father and son then steals victim's car, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in Pine Hills crash