Man hospitalized after being struck by train, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was struck by a CSX train Monday, Orange County deputies said.
It happened on 4th Street and South Orange Avenue, officials said.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Damon Rios was crossing the tracks from the east side of the tracks when he was struck.
Rios was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were released.
