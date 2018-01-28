Man in critical condition after sand dune collapses on him in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 35-year-old man from Texas had to be taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after authorities said a tunnel he was digging into the side of a sand dune collapsed.
This happened in the 8500 block of A1A north of the Matanzas Inlet, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
The man was passing through town with his family, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.
He stopped at a beach area closed off to traffic and started to dig a trench in the sand. SJSO said the man sat in the trench and it collapsed on him.
After the dune collapsed, the man got buried 2 to 3 feet beneath the sand and had to be dug out by hand, SJCFR said.
Once rescue personnel got him out, the man was found to be in cardiac arrest.
He was taken to Flagler Hospital and is in critical condition.
