  • Man jailed for running phony veterans charity

    By: Mike Manzoni

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY: Fla. - An Ormond Beach man is in jail after Volusia County deputies said he ran a bogus charity for military veterans and tried to use the sheriff to help boost profits.

    Deputies opened an investigation a couple of weeks ago after the suspect took a selfie with the sheriff and posted it online. The sheriff wasn't happy when he found out the suspect used his photo on a bogus charity website.

    Related Headlines

    Volusia County deputies said Christopher Blake scammed dozens of people out of at least $20,000 while pretending to help military veterans.

    But Blake said that's not true.

    Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the guy's a phony. Well, he used another word.

    "He's a scumbag!" said Chitwood.

    Chitwood said it all started a couple of weeks ago when Blake asked for a selfie. Deputies said Blake then posted the selfie with Chitwood to a bogus charity website to make the site appear more credible.

    "The next morning, I received about five phone calls from different people who had dealings with him." said Chitwood

    That's when deputies opened an investigation. Blake claimed to run a charity for military veterans called Second Chance Veterans Foundation.

    Investigators said Blake hosted a charity golf tournament at Debary Golf and Country Club on Oct 28.

    According to arrest documents 40 people attended the event and they each paid Blake $100 to play golf and eat lunch.

    The documents say that Blake did not pay the $6,500 he owed to the golf course and kept making excuses and promises he would  pay. Deputies say Blake eventually handed over a check but it bounced.

    "Everything was lining his pockets and he was going to run this scam until he got locked up," said Chitwood.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories