Man pulled out of burning Orlando home through window, witness says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was pulled out of a burning home through a window Monday morning, in Orlando, a witness told Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman.
Firefighters put out the blaze and got everyone out of the home on South Street and Orange Blossom Trail.
A witness, who did not give her name, said she saw a family member being pulled out of a window.
“When I came up, I saw fire, and then the screaming. From there, I saw auntie, and then they grabbed Charlie B. out the house,” the witness said.
Rachel Woodsen was renting the home, along with her family. She said she's overwhelmed after losing everything to the fire.
“I don't know what we are going to do,” Woodsen said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Woodsen said she had been concerned about a wiring issue in the home.
One person was hospitalized, but their condition is unknown.
