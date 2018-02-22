Man to be sentenced after pleading no contest to running over Orlando officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who pleaded no contest to running over an Orlando police officer will be sentenced Thursday.
Edward Kelty faces a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.
Prosecutors said Kelty, 20, of Orlando, was behind the wheel of the car that Officer William Anderson tried to stop on Kirkman Road.
Anderson testified Thursday. Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler, who was in the courtroom, said Anderson told the court that Kelty has never shown remorse or apologized.
Investigators said Kelty hit Anderson with the vehicle and drove away. The incident was captured on dashcam video.
Anderson was in the area responding to a shots-fired call when he pulled over Kelty’s vehicle.
Investigators said Kelty burned the car to destroy the evidence.
Anderson suffered serious injuries, including neurological issues, and was forced to retire.
A defense attorney told the court the incident lasted two seconds, but Anderson disagreed.
"The defendant has sentenced me and my family to a lifetime of pain," Anderson said.
Kelty was 18 at the time of the incident.
