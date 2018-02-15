Man shoots sister before killing himself in Winter Springs home, deputies say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A standoff ended with a man taking his life after shooting his sister inside a Seminole County home, deputies said.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening at the home on Via Villa Nova Way in Winter Springs.
Deputies said that after the man shot his sister several times, she was able to run to a neighbor's home for help.
Investigators said the gunman and his mother refused to leave the home.
A crisis negotiation team was brought in, and after five hours, the gunman shot and killed himself.
Deputies said his mother escaped and she was taken to a hospital as a precaution, deputies said.
The man’s sister was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Neither the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor the names of those involved were released.
