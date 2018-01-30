  • Man shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was injured early Tuesday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at Jean Street near South Nova Road and Orange Avenue, police said.

    Investigators said two people entered an apartment and shot the man in it. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

    Police have been searching for two people in hooded sweatshirts.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

