DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was injured early Tuesday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at Jean Street near South Nova Road and Orange Avenue, police said.
Photos: Daytona Beach apartment complex shooting
RIGHT NOW @DBCops1 are still on Jean St in #DaytonaBeach investigating a shooting. They are searching for two people wearing hooded sweatshirts. Live details on #TV27 --> 7AM-9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hfHpcWjY0p— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 30, 2018
Read: Baby, toddler left home alone while mother in hospital, Daytona Beach police say
Investigators said two people entered an apartment and shot the man in it. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
Police have been searching for two people in hooded sweatshirts.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Little progress made since luxury apartments proposed in Daytona Beach neighborhood
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}