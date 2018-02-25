Man shot at hotel on West Colonial Drive, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot at a hotel on West Colonial Drive, Orlando police said.
The man, who police have not identified, arrived at Health Central Hospital with a gunshot wound around 10:10 a.m., police said.
He told police he’d been shot by someone trying to rob him at the Red Carpet Inn at 3956 West Colonial Drive.
His gunshot wound is not life-threatening, police said.
The man was not able to identify who shot him, but police did find blood in the room where he said the shooting took place.
Police have not been able to apprehend a suspect.
