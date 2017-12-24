Man shot dead at Ocala hotel, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed outside an Ocala hotel early Sunday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrived at the Queens Garden Resort at 3300 South Pine Ave. around midnight and found a man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.
Related Headlines
Read: Several people killed in plane crash at Bartow Airbase, Polk County deputies say
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived.
The victim, who deputies have not identified, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.
Track Santa: NORAD is up and running
MCSO major crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}