Man shot during break-in at Lakeland home, police say

LAKELAND, Fla - Gabriel Jacobs, 19, was shot by a homeowner after breaking into a home in Lakeland early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers said two residents were awakened around 3 a.m. at a home on Shorewood Place after hearing their doorbell ring.
Related Headlines
Read: Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop in alleged attempted murder, deputies say
While the homeowner attempted to make contact, the suspect repeatedly rang the doorbell and kick the door while yelling profanities, officers said.
Investigators said the homeowner warned the suspect he was armed with a shotgun and told him to stop.
Jacobs continued and eventually kicked the door in, officers said.
Officers said the homeowner warned Jacobs not to come any closer, and when he continued through the doorway he was shot once in the chest.
Read: 6-year-old drowns in Daytona Beach apartment complex pond, police say
EMTs treated Jacobs who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.
Jacobs has been charged with burglary on an occupied dwelling, and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}