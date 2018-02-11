Man shot in leg during Rosemont drive-by shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Rosemont Sunday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.
The man, who police have not identified, was shot around noon along the 5300 block of Cinderlane Parkway.
Related Headlines
Read: Outback server stiffed by church on $735 order loses job over Facebook post
The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said the man was uncooperative and only said the car carrying the shooter was a silver sedan.
Read: Couple's life savings sink away 2 days into boating adventure
The man told police he was shot as part of a drive-by, police said.
Police said the investigation is still active.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}