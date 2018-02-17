Man shot, killed by Cocoa Beach police, chief says

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An armed man was shot dead by Cocoa Beach police officers Friday night, according to the police chief.
Chief Scott Rosenfeld said officers went to the Royal Colonial Condos on South Banana River Drive around 10:30 p.m. after the man’s wife called to report he was possibly drunk and fired a gun in the home.
Read: Brevard County deputy killed in crash on I-95
“The officers arrived on scene and made contact with the individual who we believed was armed. The officers were put in a position to use deadly force,” Rosenfeld said.
Police did not identify the man who was shot and killed.
Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments
The officers are on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, which is standard, Rosenfeld said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}