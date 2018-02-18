Man shot, killed by Cocoa Beach police identified

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach police identified the man who was shot dead by officers Friday night.
Tim Berger, 59, was shot and killed by officers who responded to his apartment and "were immediately met with an imminent, violent threat that resulted in a deadly force response by Officers James Scheiner and Taylor Payne," according to a news release.
Chief Scott Rosenfeld said Scheiner and Payne went to the Royal Colonial Condos on South Banana River Drive around 10:30 p.m. after the Berger’s wife called to report he was possibly drunk and fired a gun in the home.
Read: Brevard County deputy killed in crash on I-95
“The officers arrived on scene and made contact with the individual who we believed was armed. The officers were put in a position to use deadly force,” Rosenfeld said.
Police did not identify the man who was shot and killed.
Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments
The officers are on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, which is standard, Rosenfeld said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}