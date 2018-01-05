APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County man marks the county's first homicide of 2018.
Family members said Brandon Anglin, 23, was found shot to death outside a home at 135 Chisholm Street just after 2 p.m. Friday.
Map: 2018 homicides in Orange County
Family members told Channel 9’s Len Kiese that Anglin got into a fight with someone moments before the shooting.
Deputies said Anglin does not live at the home where he was shot.
"I just want whoever did it to just come forward, because if it was them or vice versa, anyone else would feel the same way," the victim's sister, Shayna Anglin, said.
No other details were released.
