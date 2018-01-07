Man shot, killed in front of Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot dead in front of an Orange County apartment complex Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was shot at the apartments at 1973 Americana Blvd. around 7:48 p.m.
First responders rushed the man to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.
Deputies immediately started a search when responding to seek out any parties to the shooting who may have fled.
Deputies said they have reason to believe multiple people where present when the man was shot.
A few people at the apartment complex believed to be involved remained at the scene and detectives are working to speak with them, deputies said.
The investigation is still active.
