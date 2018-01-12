ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times on Maitland Avenue near Oranole Road, Altamonte Springs police said.
The victim, who was not identified, reported he had been shot just before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, the man was outside his vehicle and he was found in the bushes, officers said.
The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}