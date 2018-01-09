Man shot to death in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person died Monday night after a shooting in the area of Robbins Avenue and Palmetto Street, Titusville police said.
The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., investigators said.
The shooter remained at large late Monday, the Titusville Police Department said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the department at 321-264-7800, or Crimeline, 800-423-TIPS.
