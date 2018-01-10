Man shot while being mugged near UCF, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being mugged and shot Tuesday night near the University of Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was mugged and shot shortly after 10 p.m. along the 12000 block of Collegiate Way, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital injuries that are not life-threatening.
Related Headlines
According to deputies, two bystanders who witnessed the robbery chased the suspect, captured him and beat him up, sending him to the hospital as well.
Deputies said they plan to take the robber into custody once he is released from the hospital.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}