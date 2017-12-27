  • Man skis behind Amish buggy in Michigan

    MOBLEY, Michigan - Snow is not an issue for people in Central Florida, but for others across the country, they’re just trying to make the best out of a cold and snowy situation.

    Tara Hayward shot video on her cellphone of a man on Christmas Day who was skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morley, Michigan. The man had a rope hooked up to an Amish buggy while he glided over the snow.

