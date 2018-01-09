0

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man was arrested and faces charges of stealing his brother’s identity, investigators with the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security said.

Kenneth Mark Pohlmann, of Longwood, used his brother's name, Jeffery David Pohlmann for a passport renewal on Aug. 22, 2016, investigators said. Kenneth Pohlmann is also accused of trying to obtain passports for two children.

The investigation ran from Sept. 21 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018.

Investigators later determined the picture on the passport was not the same as the picture on the license.

Investigators said they questioned Jeffery Pohlmann in December 2016 and determined the picture on the passport application was of Kenneth Pohlmann.

Jeffery Pohlmann said he hasn't applied for a passport since he was a minor, investigators said.

Investigators said they questioned another person, whose identity wasn’t released, and they said Kenneth Pohlmann had traveled internationally between the U.S. and Costa Rica using his brother’s name.

Kenneth Pohlmann was arrested in Seminole County Jan. 2, investigators said.

Kenneth Pohlmann admitted to investigators that he stole his brother’s identity 17 years ago.

Court documents show Kenneth Pohlmann had a warrant for his arrest on June 9, 2000, for failure to appear on charges of lewd act upon a child and lewd act in the presence of a child.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.