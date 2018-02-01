Man ‘swung a sword' in Zephyrhills road rage attack, police say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A man is accused of hitting another man with a machete during a road rage incident in Zephyrhills, police said.
Jonathan Bailey, 34, was arrested Tuesday night outside a Walmart store, according to a police report.
The report said Bailey pulled his vehicle beside the victim's vehicle and "swung a sword," cutting the man's hand.
The victim told officers the incident happened because he had cut Bailey off in traffic. Bailey told police he used a machete but only because the other driver was following him, the report said.
Bailey was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bail.
The victim had a cut on his hand between his thumb and index finger.
