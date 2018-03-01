Man thrown from motorized bike being pulled by truck dies at hospital

DELTONA, Fla. - A 77-year-old Deltona man died of injuries he received when he was thrown from a motorized bicycle being towed by a truck, authorities said.
Deputies said Raymond Bath was riding the motorized bicycle Tuesday as it was being pulled by his fiancé, Suzette Huber, 66, who was driving the F-150 truck on Saxon Boulevard. They were taking the bicycle to be repaired.
As the truck slowed to turn onto Cranbrook Avenue, Bath was thrown from the bicycle and landed on the road, causing numerous injuries, including an injury to his head. He was not wearing a helmet, deputies said.
Bath was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he died Wednesday.
Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, and no charges are expected, deputies said.
