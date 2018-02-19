Man throws hot dogs, corn dog stick at gas station clerk, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man faces battery charges after attacking a gas station clerk with hot dogs and a corn dog stick, deputies said.
Deputies were called to the Petro Gas Station Friday at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick.
Witnesses said Cavan McDaniel, 34, became upset when the gas station attendant would not sell him beer, investigators said.
The victim said McDaniel threw hot dogs at her and poked her in the face with a corn dog stick, deputies said.
The victim had a red mark on her face, but was not severely injured, deputies said.
McDaniel remains in the Marion County Jail without bail due to a probation violation.
