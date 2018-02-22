Man to be sentenced after pleading no contest to running over OPD officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who pleaded no contest to running over an Orlando police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.
Prosecutors said Edward Kelty was behind the wheel of the car that Officer William Anderson tried to stop on Kirkman Road.
Anderson’s wife is expected to take the stand Thursday.
Investigators said Kelty hit Anderson with the vehicle and drove away. The incident was captured on dashcam video.
Anderson was in the area responding to a shots-fired call when he pulled over Kelty’s vehicle.
Kelty was 18 at the time of the incident.
Kelty faces life in prison with a minimum of eight years served.
Investigators said Kelty burned the car to destroy the evidence.
Anderson suffered serious injuries, including neurological issues, and was forced to retire.
