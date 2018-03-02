Man wanted in string of violent robberies arrested in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI on Thursday morning said it arrested a 31-year-old Orlando man who was wanted in a string of violent crimes throughout Central Florida.
Agents nabbed Antonio Roddy on Edgewater Drive near Lee Road in Orange County's Fairview Shores neighborhood.
Unmarked SUVs with flashing police lights lined the street as agents broke the window of Roddy's car and pulled him out of the vehicle.
Cellphone footage recorded by a Channel 9 employee showed a large FBI presence in the area and heavily armed agents walking a handcuffed Roddy.
Officials said Roddy spent time in state prison for burglary and has been arrested several other times on charges, such as drug possession and theft.
Roddy and five others have been charged in a string of robberies at homes across Central Florida, from Kissimmee to Lakeland to Pasco County, official said.
Records said the crew was involved in seven robberies, some of which involved victims being held at gunpoint. A victim was pistol-whipped in one case and shots were fired, documents said.
Investigators haven't released many details about the alleged crimes, but court records said the suspects had two assault rifles and armor-piercing ammunition.
Roddy's relatives told Channel 9's Jeff Deal that they were surprised by his arrest.
At least three others are in custody in other counties, officials said.
No other details were given.
