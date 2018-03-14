Man's body found with 'obvious signs of trauma,' Kissimmee police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday in Kissimmee on Donegan Avenue, police said.
Police said they are treating the death as a homicide and the body was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”
Anyone with information is asked contact the Kissimmee Police Department's Major Crimes Unit by calling 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or Crimeline.
. @kissimmeepolice investigating homicide. One man dead. East Donegan/Old Dixie Hwy blocked off. I’ll have more on @WFTV at noon. pic.twitter.com/unOrGy5mUB— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 14, 2018
