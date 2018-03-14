  • Man's body found with 'obvious signs of trauma,' Kissimmee police say

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday in Kissimmee on Donegan Avenue, police said.

     

    Police said they are treating the death as a homicide and the body was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

     

    Anyone with information is asked contact the Kissimmee Police Department's Major Crimes Unit by calling 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or Crimeline.  

     

