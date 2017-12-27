Marion Co. detectives investigating Citra homicide

MARION COUNTY, Florida - Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating a homicide and attempted homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in Citra.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, MCSO deputies were dispatched to a home located at 3105 Northeast 162nd Place in Citra in reference to a disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene, they located one deceased male, identified as 65-year-old Alfred Jackson Jr., inside the home and two other men wounded. Both wounded individuals were transported to the hospital.
At this time, MCSO Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the incident and we will release more information as it becomes available.
