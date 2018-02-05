Marion County man in hospital after hourslong standoff ends in fire

FLORIDA HIGHLANDS, Fla. - A Marion County man is in the hospital soon to face criminal charges after a standoff with deputies ended with him lighting his home on fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies went to the home of Paul Powell, 49, along the 9800 block of SW 151st Place in Florida Highlands around 7 a.m. after he made statements that made deputies worry for his well-being, authorities said.
Powell, who had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic battery, also said he was armed, deputies said.
After Powell refused to leave his home and cooperate with law enforcement officers, the Ocala Police Department SWAT team and the MCSO Crisis Negotiations Team responded and negotiators made contact with Powell.
After negotiating for many hours, Powell cut off contact with law enforcement, who then decided to enter his home through a window.
When the SWAT officers went inside, deputies found Powell setting a fire in one of the bedrooms.
His entire house caught fire and burned before Marion County firefighters were able to put it out.
Powell is currently being treated at UF Health in Gainesville and charges against him are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.
