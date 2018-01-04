Marion County school loses power on frigid day

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A transformer blew Thursday morning, causing a power outage at Anthony Elementary School amid frigid outdoor temperatures, Marion County Public Schools said.
Utility crews are trying to restore power to the school so heaters can be turned on, officials said.
According to Marion County School officials, a transformer blew near one of their elementary schools. Which knocked out power to Anthony Elementary School. #WFTV— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 4, 2018
The current temperature in the Anthony neighborhood is 34 degrees.
Classes resumed Wednesday following a winter break.
Officials say students are already at the school. Right now utility crews are working to get the power restored, as soon as possible.— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 4, 2018
No other details were given.
