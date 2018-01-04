  • Marion County school loses power on frigid day

    By: Jason Kelly

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A transformer blew Thursday morning, causing a power outage at Anthony Elementary School amid frigid outdoor temperatures, Marion County Public Schools said.

    Utility crews are trying to restore power to the school so heaters can be turned on, officials said.

    The current temperature in the Anthony neighborhood is 34 degrees.

    Classes resumed Wednesday following a winter break.

    No other details were given.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

