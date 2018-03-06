0 Matanzas High School student charged with felony following school threat

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office reported that fourteen-year-old Raul Hernandez was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with filing a false report concerning the use of firearms at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.

High School Dean of Students Thomas Wooleyhan contacted School Resource Deputy John Landi and reported that a student had made threats to “shoot up the school” after doing poorly on a math assignment. The student was interviewed and admitted to making the comment but stated that it was a joke.

Several students and a teacher who witnessesed the comment were also interviewed and confirmed that the threat was made by Hernandez.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and we will not allow it in our schools,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We have a commitment to keeping our students and schools safe and we will continue to investigate all threats and file criminal charges when appropriate.”

"We have made it clear to Sheriff Staly that we will not tolerate threats on or to our campuses. These are not joking matters and we stand with our law enforcement partners in ensuring all students, teachers, and staff can learn and work in a safe environment," Flagler County Schools Superintendent James Tager added.

Police say Hernandez will be transported to the Flagler County Detention Facility.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 911 for an emergency or 386-313-4911 for a nonemergency. Tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or by emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

