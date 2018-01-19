MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne woman has been charged with the murder of her mother.
Stefanie Dobson, 38, is being held in jail without bond on a second-degree murder charge.
Melbourne police said Dobson killed Susan Dobson, 58, last weekend after a violent confrontation at the apartment they shared on Short Hills Lane.
Brian Officer was Susan Dobson's neighbor and friend.
“I actually went down to the station with Stefanie and her daughter the night of the murder for the interview process. She actually slept on my couch,” Officer said.
Melbourne police said the circumstances of Susan Dobson's death were suspicious from the start.
They said there were obvious injuries to her head and face, and that Stefanie Dobson's story wasn't lining up with the evidence at the scene.
Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and multiple items of value were in the victim's home.
The Melbourne Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is still actively investigating the case including information that Stefanie Dobson may have told acquaintances she wanted her mother dead prior to the murder.
“She was a really good grandmother for Stefanie’s daughter,” Officer said. “She was trying to live a quiet, peaceful life.”
