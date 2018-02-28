  • Miami International Airport rolls out facial recognition technology

    MIAMI - Miami International Airport has rolled out new technology to enhance the safety of passengers.

     

    Facial recognition technology helps authorities verify travelers' identities.

     

    When passengers approach security with their passports, they are asked to look into a small camera.

     

    Customs and Border Protection agents then run the picture in order to compare it to the one they have on file.

     

    Officials said this helps create a smoother process.

     

    Travelers seem to agree.

     

    "Usually, it's sometimes an hour wait. It was just very fast; just a few to-the-point questions. It was quite easy," a passenger said.

     

    So far, the technology is only being used on passengers arriving from Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Germany.

