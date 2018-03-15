  • Missing child alert canceled for 14-year-old Orlando girl

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: A missing child alert for an Orlando girl has been canceled, authorities say. No other details were released about her disappearance. 

    EARLIER: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Orlando girl. 

    Lailah Wright was last seen Wednesday in the 10000th block of Willowemac Court in Orlando. 

    Wright was wearing a white sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it and black sweatpants with jeans underneath. 

    She was also carrying a purple backpack. 

    Orange County deputies said she never showed up to school and they are concerned for her safety.

    Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing child alert canceled for 14-year-old Orlando girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Miami bridge collapse: Several fatalities reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman says she felt fat-shamed at Islands of Adventure ride

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 dozen military shell casings discovered near Orlando mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman