Missing child alert canceled for 14-year-old Orlando girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: A missing child alert for an Orlando girl has been canceled, authorities say. No other details were released about her disappearance.
EARLIER: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Orlando girl.
Lailah Wright was last seen Wednesday in the 10000th block of Willowemac Court in Orlando.
Wright was wearing a white sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it and black sweatpants with jeans underneath.
She was also carrying a purple backpack.
Orange County deputies said she never showed up to school and they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}