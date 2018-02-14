More than 50 rounds fired into Lizzy's restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - At least two people were injured in a shooting at Lizzy’s restaurant on East University Boulevard in Melbourne, according to police.
More than 50 rounds were fired into the restaurant Tuesday evening, police said.
Investigators said that multiple people participated in the shooting.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crimeline are anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
