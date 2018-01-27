  • Motorcyclist dies in crash near De Leon Springs state park

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing near De Leon Springs state park Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spring Garden Avenue and US-17.

    The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said. 

    The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, troopers said. 

    Troopers did not identify the motorcyclist. 

    The investigation is still active.
     

