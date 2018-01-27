Motorcyclist dies in crash near De Leon Springs state park

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing near De Leon Springs state park Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spring Garden Avenue and US-17.
Read: 50 Cent 'forgot' about his bitcoin collection that's now worth millions
The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, troopers said.
Read: Florida couple find Scottish children's message in a bottle from 1980s
Troopers did not identify the motorcyclist.
The investigation is still active.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}