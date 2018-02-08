  • Motorcyclist killed after in collision with truck near I-4 in DeBary

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DEBARY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he collided with a truck in DeBary, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Dirksen Drive near the Interstate 4 ramp.

     

    Carl Lee Pierce, 28, of Deltona, was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Dirksen Drive when a Ford F-150 truck, driven by Dustin Lee Lindsey, 32, of Lake Mary, turned into Pierce’s path as the truck entered the I-4 on-ramp, deputies said.

     

    Deputies said both drivers had a green light at the time of the crash.

     

    Pierce was not wearing a helmet, deputies said.

     

    Neither driver impairment nor speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

     

    The crash remains under investigation.

