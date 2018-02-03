Motorcyclist killed in fatal Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orange County Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. at the corner of Oak Ridge Road and Luzon Drive.
Related Headlines
Read: Man staying at Walt Disney World resort accused of credit card fraud
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
Read: Police: 2 Publix employees stabbed by Florida man stealing salad
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Read: FDA limiting anti-diarrhea medicine amid opioid abuse
The investigation is active.
Troopers could release no further details at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}