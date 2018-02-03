  • Motorcyclist killed in fatal Orange County crash, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orange County Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. at the corner of Oak Ridge Road and Luzon Drive. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Man staying at Walt Disney World resort accused of credit card fraud 

    The crash involved a motorcycle and a car. 

    Read: Police: 2 Publix employees stabbed by Florida man stealing salad

    The motorcyclist died at the scene.

    Read: FDA limiting anti-diarrhea medicine amid opioid abuse

    The investigation is active. 

    Troopers could release no further details at this time. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: