ORLANDO, Fla. - Many parts of Central Florida awoke to a freeze Friday morning, meaning temperatures were below 32 degrees, Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
Temperatures throughout the region were in the upper 20s and the lower 30s for the second straight day, McCranie said.
Freeze Warnings continue for all of Central Florida this morning. Most until 9am, some northern areas until 10am. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. pic.twitter.com/xKxNczs51e— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 5, 2018
"Winds are brisk, and wind chills could be as cold as the low 20s," he said. "While metro Orlando will not see freezing weather again tonight, many areas north and west of the metro (area) will, marking the third straight day of sub-freezing temperatures."
Temperatures will begin to warm up by Sunday, McCranie said.
At 6am, Orlando has dropped to 32 degrees. So, we have officially had a freeze for the second consecutive morning. Temps will continue to fall through 7am and more areas will go below 32. pic.twitter.com/Fvjix9n643— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 5, 2018
