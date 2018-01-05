  • Much of Central Florida awakes to another freeze

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Many parts of Central Florida awoke to a freeze Friday morning, meaning temperatures were below 32 degrees, Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

    Temperatures throughout the region were in the upper 20s and the lower 30s for the second straight day, McCranie said.

    "Winds are brisk, and wind chills could be as cold as the low 20s," he said. "While metro Orlando will not see freezing weather again tonight, many areas north and west of the metro (area) will, marking the third straight day of sub-freezing temperatures."

    Temperatures will begin to warm up by Sunday, McCranie said.

